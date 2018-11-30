Deputies: 1 dies in workplace accident at West Fraser mill

MAXVILLE, Fla. - One person died Friday morning in an accident at the West Fraser paper mill in Maxville, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and firefighters were called to the workplace accident at 6640 County Road 218 just after 8 a.m.

Firefighters said the initial call to their unit was a double cardiac arrest.

Deputies are still trying to learn more, and News4Jax will update as more information becomes available.

"Our detectives are investigating and actively working this unfortunate incident," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Tweet.

