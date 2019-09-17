Deputies: 18-year-old suspected in home invasion captured

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Jacksonville teenager was arrested Monday night in connection with a home invasion on Holly Oaks Drive in the Oakleaf area, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Talint Curtis, 18, is charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News4Jax, on the night of Sept. 9, Curtis and three other people knocked on the victim's door before forcing their way into the home. The warrant stated one of the four pointed a rifle at the victim, ordered him onto the floor and then demanded to know where the victim kept his money. Another suspect was also pointing a handgun at the victim, according to the warrant.

The warrant said the victim told detectives that Curtis was the person holding him at gunpoint with a rifle. Detectives noted in the report that Curtis is a known associate of a person who is a co-defendant in the case, but it's not clear whether that defendant has been captured.

The warrant stated the victim told detectives that the co-defendant went into his bedroom and began searching under the mattress. According to the warrant, the victim recognized the co-defendant by his physical stature and was eventually able to see the co-defendant's face to confirm his identity as one of the four suspects.

While the alleged home invasion was being carried out, the victim's mother was asleep in her room. The warrant stated none of the robbers went into her room. She was unaware of what happened until after the suspects left the house, the warrant said.

On Monday night, Jacksonville police made contact with Curtis and brought him to the Clay County Sheriff's Office for questioning before he was arrested on a home invasion warrant.

On Tuesday morning, Curtis went before a judge, who ordered Curtis held without bond in the Clay County jail.

Curtis' next court date is set for Oct. 23.

