Deputies: 2 still sought in Clay County undercover drug operation

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Deputies have rounded up 29 suspects and are still searching for two more in connection with a monthslong undercover drug operation in Clay County dubbed "Operation Sheriff's Office Blend."
As of Monday morning, deputies said, the Andrew Carney, 23, and Aubrey Lumpkin, 42, are still being sought on charges of sale and distribution of narcotics.
The Sheriff's Office Twitter account had a message Monday for the remaining wanted suspects: "Gentlemen, if you’re reading this, we ask that you cooperate and turn yourself in. The warrants are issued and they will be served."
Marcus Coleman, 33, was the person most recently arrested in the Sheriff's Office operation, which also involved the Orange Park and Green Cove Springs police departments.
Sheriff Darryl Daniels said anonymous tips led to the investigation, and he encouraged community members to send in more tips.
Various teams began serving 44 warrants throughout Clay County earlier this month, and Daniels said those arrested are facing various drug charges, ranging from trafficking heroin to the sale and delivery of cocaine, meth, marijuana and fentanyl.
Daniels said taking those people off the streets and putting them in jail not only stopped them from selling dangerous narcotics, it also saved the lives of people who could have overdosed.
"If we prevented the sale of heroin or fentanyl that would have potentially killed someone, the potential is out there that we did save a life," he said.
🚫Two more left.
Marcus Coleman surrendered to our agency earlier. Mr. Lumpkin and Mr. Carney we ask that you do the same.
👉🏼There is no doubt that people know of the whereabouts of these last two men. When it comes to reporting, you’ve got options.➡️ pic.twitter.com/QVXt7JHSOM — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) April 23, 2018
Below are some of the individuals confirmed arrested as part of the sting, along with the charges they face. Many of those arrested had narcotics convictions on their records:
- Amy Marie Akers, 41, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Anthony Michael Boyle, 37, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession
- John Dallas Brant, 22, sale of methamphetamine
- Christopher E. Cam, 26, cocaine possession
- Andrew Jon Carney, 40, trafficking in methamphetamine, marijuana possession
- Vanessa Dirusso, 45, distribution of cocaine
- Coy Lee Franklin, 26, sale and delivery of methamphetamine
- Joe Louis Frazier, 48, distribution of cocaine
- Arthur Lee Johnson, 70, distribution of cocaine
- Leonard Bernard Johnson, 65, distribution of cocaine
- Earnest Steve Knight, 52, distribution of heroin, distribution of hallucinogen, delivery of methamphetamine
- Jose Maldonado, 25, sale and delivery of narcotics
- Bryanna Nicole Moore, 19, sale and delivery of narcotics
- Sean William Roach, 44, sale and delivery of narcotics
- Glenn Gary Stanton, 55, possession of methamphetamine, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession
- Kenya Lasha Williams, 39, manufacturing cocaine, distribution of cocaine
- William Hickox, 36, sale and delivery of narcotics
- Todd Bolick, 38, sale and delivery of narcotics
- Erwin Marshall, 38, sale and delivery of narcotics
- David Childers, 18, sale and delivery of narcotics
- Justin Ervin, 30, sale and delivery of narcotics
- Marcus Coleman, 33, sale and delivery of narcotics
