Deputies: 2 still sought in Clay County undercover drug operation

As of late Monday morning, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said it was still searching for Andrew Carney and Aubrey Lumpkin.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Deputies have rounded up 29 suspects and are still searching for two more in connection with a monthslong undercover drug operation in Clay County dubbed "Operation Sheriff's Office Blend."

As of Monday morning, deputies said, the Andrew Carney, 23, and Aubrey Lumpkin, 42, are still being sought on charges of sale and distribution of narcotics.

The Sheriff's Office Twitter account had a message Monday for the remaining wanted suspects: "Gentlemen, if you’re reading this, we ask that you cooperate and turn yourself in. The warrants are issued and they will be served."

Marcus Coleman, 33, was the person most recently arrested in the Sheriff's Office operation, which also involved the Orange Park and Green Cove Springs police departments.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels said anonymous tips led to the investigation, and he encouraged community members to send in more tips.

Various teams began serving 44 warrants throughout Clay County earlier this month, and Daniels said those arrested are facing various drug charges, ranging from trafficking heroin to the sale and delivery of cocaine, meth, marijuana and fentanyl.

Daniels said taking those people off the streets and putting them in jail not only stopped them from selling dangerous narcotics, it also saved the lives of people who could have overdosed.

"If we prevented the sale of heroin or fentanyl that would have potentially killed someone, the potential is out there that we did save a life," he said.

🚫Two more left.



Marcus Coleman surrendered to our agency earlier. Mr. Lumpkin and Mr. Carney we ask that you do the same.



👉🏼There is no doubt that people know of the whereabouts of these last two men. When it comes to reporting, you’ve got options.➡️ pic.twitter.com/QVXt7JHSOM — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) April 23, 2018

Below are some of the individuals confirmed arrested as part of the sting, along with the charges they face. Many of those arrested had narcotics convictions on their records:

Amy Marie Akers, 41, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Anthony Michael Boyle, 37, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession

John Dallas Brant, 22, sale of methamphetamine

Christopher E. Cam, 26, cocaine possession

Andrew Jon Carney, 40, trafficking in methamphetamine, marijuana possession

Vanessa Dirusso, 45, distribution of cocaine

Coy Lee Franklin, 26, sale and delivery of methamphetamine

Joe Louis Frazier, 48, distribution of cocaine

Arthur Lee Johnson, 70, distribution of cocaine

Leonard Bernard Johnson, 65, distribution of cocaine

Earnest Steve Knight, 52, distribution of heroin, distribution of hallucinogen, delivery of methamphetamine

Jose Maldonado, 25, sale and delivery of narcotics

Bryanna Nicole Moore, 19, sale and delivery of narcotics

Sean William Roach, 44, sale and delivery of narcotics

Glenn Gary Stanton, 55, possession of methamphetamine, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession

Kenya Lasha Williams, 39, manufacturing cocaine, distribution of cocaine

William Hickox, 36, sale and delivery of narcotics

Todd Bolick, 38, sale and delivery of narcotics

Erwin Marshall, 38, sale and delivery of narcotics

David Childers, 18, sale and delivery of narcotics

Justin Ervin, 30, sale and delivery of narcotics

Marcus Coleman, 33, sale and delivery of narcotics

