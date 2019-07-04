Deputies: 7 arrested after drug house discovered near Middleburg

Clay County Sheriff's Office

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation led to the discovery of a drug house near Middleburg and seven arrests, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said that members of its Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Gentle Breeze Road following a two-day investigation, which revealed the residence was operating as a drug house.

Deputies said the following people were arrested on drug-related charges:

Misty Downs

Edward Castro

Destiny Austin

Austin Cox

Robert McCullar

Rebecca Fisher

Heather Vance

Afterward, the Sheriff's Office posted photos -- one of which shows the words, "You had options," spray-painted on a board over a window of the home -- on Facebook.

More than 84 grams of meth and 6 grams of heroin have been seized, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

