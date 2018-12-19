Deputies: Arrest made in April attempted abduction in Fleming Island

The Clay County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the man they are looking for based on the description from the teenager who managed to get away.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Clay County deputies said they have made an arrest in an attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl in late April that left neighbors in the Eagle Harbor development on edge.

Deputies said Sheriff Darryl Daniels will announce more details at a 3 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the girl told investigators she was jogging on Eagle Creek Drive near Old Hard Road about 10:20 a.m. April 27 and saw a man on the side of the road once. She said that when she came back by, he stopped her and made it clear he wanted her to get into his truck.

"He made some statement that made it very clear ... what his intentions were," Sgt. Keith Smith said in April.

Deputies said the teen saw a FedEx delivery driver nearby and ran toward him, trying to get his attention. He called 911 and the man in the truck drove off.

Neighbors hailed the delivery driver as a hero and said the report had them worried about their own children.

The Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the man the girl saw and said he was in a white pickup truck with large mud tires.

Investigators said Wednesday that although the girl was safe, "the event was disturbing," and detectives worked actively to find the man involved.

They said an arrest was made Tuesday night after "extensive work from our detectives, the help of community members and the assistance of so many others."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.