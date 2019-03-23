Deputies ask for help finding man accused of kidnapping, battery, more

Justin Harris, wanted in Clay County on several charges including kidnapping

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office needs help to find Justin Tyler Harris. He's wanted on domestic violence-related charges, kidnapping, aggravated battery, burglary of a residence and more.

Deputies said Harris was last seen operating a tan, 2009, four-door Chevrolet sedan bearing the Florida license plate CKCV37.

Investigators said Harris is known to frequent the Middleburg area.

If you know where Harris is or have seen him lately, you're asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512 or dial 911. You can also contact First Coast Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.