Deputies: Body found in Keystone Heights lake ID'd as missing swimmer

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A body found late last month in Spring Lake in Keystone Heights was identified as a 27-year-old man who disappeared while swimming in the lake, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The body was confirmed by the medical examiner's office as Sean Leverette.

Leverette was reported missing after he was last seen swimming in Spring Lake near State Road 21 at County Road 352 about 5 p.m. Dec. 22. After several days of searching, deputies said, a dive team recovered his body.

No foul play is suspected, deputies said.

