Deputies: Boy dies after being pulled from Clay County pond

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A boy died after he was pulled from a pond at an Orange Park apartment complex last week, the Clay County Sheriff's Office told News4Jax on Monday.

The child was rushed to the hospital, unconscious, after deputies said he was found early Thursday evening in the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments on Knight Boxx Road, off Blanding Boulevard.

The boy had been in critical condition, but deputies said he later died. The child's name and age have not been released.

It's unclear how long the child had been in the pond before someone found him.

