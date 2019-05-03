Deputies: Child porn found in Middleburg man's home

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A man was arrested at his Middleburg home Friday after investigators determined he was in possession of child porn, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

On April 3, a search warrant was served at Steven Windle Burnsed's home on Crazy Horse Avenue. According to his arrest report, Burnsed agreed to speak with the responding deputy. However, their conversation was heavily redacted.

The Sheriff's Office said Burnsed used the social media site Tumblr to upload child porn. While taking electronics from Burnsed's home into evidence, an investigator discovered child porn in the house.

Burnsed was charged with 10 counts of felony possession of child porn. A bond was not immediately set.

Burnsed's first court appearance was scheduled for Saturday.

