Deputy fatally shoots dog in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that went after two deputies Wednesday was shot and later died, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The two deputies had been called to check on a woman who was possibly being held against her will, the Sheriff's Office said.

When the deputies arrived, two large dogs slipped out of the home as they walked up, according to authorities.

One of the dogs ran off, but the second dog, described as a possible pit bull breed, went after the two deputies who were standing in the backyard, deputies said.

Afraid of being bitten, one deputy fired a single round, hitting the dog, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The dog was later taken by its owner to receive medical attention but has since died, deputies said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office asked residents to be sure dogs are secured when law enforcement services are being performed.

