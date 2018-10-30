Deputies: Guns, drugs seized from felon's Middleburg home

Clay County Sheriff's Office booking photo of David Feaster and Sheriff's Office image of drugs and guns that deputies said they found in his Middleburg home.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A convicted felon was booked into the Clay County jail Monday after multiple guns and drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, were seized from his Middleburg home, authorities said.

David Feaster's arrest was part of a larger crackdown on drugs in Middleburg, where residents made their case this year to Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels to clean up the drug problem.

Feaster, 29, was taken into custody on State Road 16 during a traffic stop by the Green Cove Springs Police Department. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said it had already issued warrants for his arrest and, when investigators went to his Middleburg home, they found multiple drugs and firearms inside.

When a News4Jax crew went to the home Tuesday, a woman came outside, swearing and demanding that the crew leave. She didn't want to answer any questions.

"I could say a lot, but I ain't got nothing to say," the woman said. "I want y'all to leave. That's what I want you to do."

But neighbors said that they were happy to see officers show up because traffic is constant at the mobile home. One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, compared the home to a McDonald's restaurant.

"People coming in and out," the neighbor said. "I was happy to watch it."

The Sheriff's Office said it was relieved Feaster was picked up during a traffic stop because if he had been home when the SWAT team went in, things could have been a lot worse.

"We had information that there had been threats made, that Mr. Feaster was not going to willingly be apprehended," said Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Padgett. "There were some grave concerns we had about life and safety, so we took the utmost precautions."

The Sheriff's Office told News4Jax that it is making headway in cleaning up any drug problems in Middleburg and deputies are still actively working on other cases.

Feaster is charged with driving with a suspended license, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, petit theft of a tag decal, sale and delivery of methamphetamine, and sale and delivery of heroin.

As of Tuesday, he remained in the Clay County jail on $203,670 bond, online jail records show.

Feaster has warrants with both the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for charges including distribution of heroin. He’s also been deemed a repeat traffic offender and had his license suspended for five years.

