Deputies: Hundreds of child porn images found on man's computer

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Deputies on Friday morning arrested a Middleburg man on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Freddie Schultz, 60, is awaiting a bond hearing after he was booked into the Clay County jail.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, on Jan. 18, detectives showed up at Schultz’s Middleburg home with a search warrant to look for evidence of child pornography.

The report states that when Schultz was questioned about child pornography, he requested an attorney.

During their search, deputies seized numerous electronics from his property and detectives reviewed hundreds of images of small children being sexually exploited, according to the report.

Although much of the five-page report has been redacted, it did mention files of numerous child victims.

Court records show Schultz has no prior convictions on sex-related charges.

