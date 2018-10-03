Deputies: 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Lake Asbury neighborhood

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - One person was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in a Lake Asbury neighborhood, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called sometime before 8:50 p.m. to investigate in the Arava subdivision, just south of County Road 739B.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Padgett said investigators learned that a person about 18 years old was shot by someone in a vehicle.

The extent of the victim's injuries are not yet known, but Padgett said they appeared to be minor.

Deputies said they believe the victim and the person in the vehicle know each other.

According to the Sheriff's Office, it's unclear if the driver, who was described as being about the same age as the victim, was the only person in the vehicle.

Padgett said deputies have an idea where the vehicle is heading, and they've notified other law enforcement agencies.

At last check, no one was in custody.

