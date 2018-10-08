Deputies search for suspect after Tanglewood shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a person who shot and injured another person in the Tanglewood neighborhood, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office initially said there was an active investigation on Jefferson Avenue at 1:30 a.m.

Deputies said one person was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injures and the shooter left the scene.

The investigation shows the incident appears to be isolated. There is no threat to the community, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The person who was shot is speaking to detectives, according to deputies.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.