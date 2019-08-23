Deputies: Man arrested after child overdoses

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested this week after giving two children controlled medication that was not prescribed to them by a doctor, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Phillip Guy, 28, is charged with two counts of child abuse.

According to an arrest report, the mother of two children, ages 5 and 8, called 911 after Guy gave both of her children one of his controlled medications. The mother told deputies she found her older son becoming lethargic and needing medical attention. Clay County Fire Rescue responded and recommended the child be taken to a hospital.

The report noted the younger child did not need medical treatment as he is normally prescribed the same medication.

According to the report, the hospital told the mother that her older son experienced an overdose. The report also noted the boy had never been prescribed and had never used the medication before.

Guy was then arrested, deputies said.

As of Thursday evening, Guy remained in the Clay County jail on $10,000 bond, online jail records show.

