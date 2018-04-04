Deputies: Man arrested in Green Cove Springs home invasion

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Deputies on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with an armed home invasion, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Kahlil Hampton, 18, is charged with armed home invasion, false imprisonment, hindering communication to law enforcement and grand theft from a dwelling.

Deputies said Hampton and another man broke into a home on Haven Avenue in Green Cove Springs in December.

One of the victims told deputies he recognized Hampton from school.

Several months later, Hampton was booked into the Clay County Jail, where he was being held without bond as of Wednesday.





