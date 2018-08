ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A man was found dead in a pool behind an Orange Park home late Thursday afternoon, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the man, who was described as being in his 50s, was found unresponsive in a pool on Capella Road, just west of Blanding Boulevard.

When paramedics arrived about 4:30 p.m., the man was dead, deputies said.

It's unclear whether it was a drowning or medical emergency.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.