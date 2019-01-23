Deputies: Man overdosed in car next to 5-year-old outside mall

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Deputies found a man after he overdosed on narcotics while sitting in his car next to a 5-year-old in the parking lot of the Orange Park Mall, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Levoy Bennett, 29, of New Jersey, was arrested Sunday afternoon after someone who was driving by saw the child crying in the car and called 911, the report said. When deputies arrived, they found Bennett in the back seat of the car wearing only his underwear.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Bennett injured a paramedic and had to be restrained before he was taken to the hospital. Bennett is facing charges of child neglect and battery on a first responder.

A distant relative told News4Jax that Bennett was staying at her Orange Park home for the past couple of weeks. That relative said Bennett is the child's father, and that the Department of Children and Families is involved in the investigation.

Bennett was later taken to jail, records show. He was given a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.