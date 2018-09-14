Deputies: Owner charged after 1 of 7 dogs found dead

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is charged with seven counts of animal abandonment after authorities found a dead dog and several other animals, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Mandy Sue Tedder, 34, surrendered herself to Clay County authorities Thursday afternoon after investigators called Tedder to let her know a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

The warrant was signed by a judge on Monday, but the investigation began in December.

According to the arrest warrant, on Dec. 9, a Clay County Animal Control officer was dispatched to a home on Taylor Road, near the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 218, to investigate a case of animal neglect.

The warrant stated that both the officer and a Clay County deputy found the body of a dog in the front yard of the home, and another dog tethered to the porch.

The warrant noted that animal appeared to be severely malnourished and emaciated.

Upon further investigation, according to the warrant, the officer and deputy located five more dogs inside the locked, abandoned home.

Investigators noted in the warrant that the home had no running water or electricity. They also noted in the warrant that there was no food or water the dogs could access.

The warrant stated that, on that same day, Tedder relinquished rights to the dogs.

As of Friday morning, Tedder had already bonded out of jail.

When News4Jax stopped by the Taylor Road home late Friday evening, there were four more dogs tethered outside. The Sheriff's Office and Animal Control were called, and said there were 12 other dogs inside the home.

