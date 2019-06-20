Deputies: Persons of interest sought in Green Cove Springs burglary incident

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may have information concerning a burglary incident in Green Cove Springs.

Deputies said they believe the persons of interest have important knowledge about a burglary incident that occurred at 3000 County Road 209A near Russell Road. Deputies did not disclose the date of the burglary incident.

Anyone who has information or may know the identities of the individuals is asked to contact the agency's communications section at 904-264-6512, visit claysheriff.com to leave a crime tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

