Deputies release name of boy who drowned in Clay County pond

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a boy who investigators said drowned in June in a pond behind the Orange Park apartment complex where he lived.

Jordan Hughes, 7, was rushed to Orange Park Medical Center, unconscious, after he was found about 5:30 p.m. June 7 in the pond near Cypress Pointe Apartments on Knight Boxx Road, off Blanding Boulevard, according to the investigative report obtained Monday by News4Jax.

The report states Jordan was then transported in critical condition to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, where he died June 9.

According to the report, the medical examiner's office determined the boy's cause of death was drowning.

Investigators ruled the death as accidental.

