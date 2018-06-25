Deputies search for Fleming Island woman last seen June 17

Photo of Amber Ashley Gordon provided by Clay County Sheriff's Office.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a Fleming Island woman who has been missing since last week, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.

Amber Ashley Gordon, 31, was last seen about noon June 17 at her Fleming Island home, deputies said.

She was reportedly driving a silver- or gray-colored 2005 Nissan Quest minivan with Florida tag GZNW04.

Deputies described Gordon as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.

