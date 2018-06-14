Deputies ask for help to find missing 20-year-old woman

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman who went missing in January and was quickly found has been reported missing again, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Rachel Knowlton, who has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old, was last seen near Halperns Way at Whitesville Landing Court in Middleburg.

According to Deputy Chris Padgett with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Knowlton's mother was the last person to see her around 1 p.m. inside their home. The mother notified the Sheriff's Office of her daughter's disappearance around 2 p.m.

Padgett said crews were searching along County Road 218 and Blanding Boulevard to possible areas Knowlton may have traveled on foot.

Deputies said she is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. She is a white female with green eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a shirt, white shorts and flip flops and carrying a turquoise purse.

Deputies are asking for the public's help to find Knowlton because of her mental capacity and the severe weather that is moving into the area that could put her in danger.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 right away.

