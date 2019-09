ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County deputies are asking for help to find a missing man.

Deputies said Joshua Cameron Stansberry is missing from the Plum Orchard Drive area in Orange Park. He is considered endangered.

If you know where he is, deputies are asking you to contact the Communications Section at (904) 264-6512 or by dialing/texting 911.

