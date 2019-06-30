Deputies: Several car burglaries, shooting in Doctor's Inlet Reserve

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County deputies have been investigating several car burglaries and shooting at Doctor's Inlet Reserve.

The person shot is a resident and suffered non-life-threatening wounds, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Residents said a group of five people was going from driveway to driveway, checking for unlocked cars and stealing the contents of unlocked vehicles.

One resident said deputies told her a man who lives in the neighborhood caught a thief in the act and started chasing him but the thief came back and shot the man. He's expected to survive his wounds.

Another resident said her family had two of their three cars broken into, two of which were unlocked.

Mostly unlocked cars were ransacked with any valuables stolen.

Several Clay County deputies have been processing scenes all around the large neighborhood and searching for the thieves.

One woman who lives there said deputies told her there were at least five guys involved in the string of car burglaries.

