Deputies: Traffic stop yields cocaine, heroin, gun

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Drugs and weapons were discovered during a recent traffic stop in Clay County, deputies said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, powdered cocaine, heroin, other drugs, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and other weapons were found during the stop.

Deputies said Joel Black, a registered felon, was in possession of the drugs and weapons.

"We know that criminals use the motor vehicles to advance their efforts in illegal activities. Often times, traffic enforcement allows us to intercept those same criminals who travel on the roadways of our county," reads a tweet Thursday by the Sheriff's Office.

Online Clay County jail records show a 27-year-old man named Joel Black was arrested Aug. 21 and booked into the jail on charges of marijuana possession, cocaine possession, heroin possession, possession of drug equipment and possession of a firearm by a convicted Florida felon.

As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in jail on $105,000 bond.

"Great job by all our members who never settle for our citizens being subjected to crime and the fear thereof," the Sheriff's Office said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.