Deputies warn of phone scam reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An alert was issued by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after multiple reports of fraudulent phone calls.

Within the last week, deputies said people reported a caller stating “warrants” will be issued to those who do not adhere to certain warnings and make certain payments.

The Sheriff’s Office said if the call sounds suspicious, it probably is.

Officials are encouraging people who receive a similar phone call to not send money or provide any personal information.

To report a scammer, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 213-6600 and contact the Federal Trade commission here.

🚫 FRAUD ALERT: Please remember, if something sounds odd or suspicious, it probably is. Give us a call and also report this to the Federal Trade Commission at https://t.co/JrHVHj90Gl, as well.



💰DO NOT SEND MONEY and DO NOT PROVIDE PRIVATE INFORMATION. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/HpJ1zabG5l — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) January 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.