Deputies: Woman arrested, child found hiding under neighbor's bed

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A woman was arrested after a 3-year-old was found in a neighbor's home hiding under a bed, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Katalin Patterson was charged with child neglect and released on bond. Investigators said that after Patterson put the three children down for a nap at about 8 a.m., she fell asleep herself. About two hours later, she awoke and realized the 3-year-old was missing.

According to the report, Patterson left the home and the other two children, ages 2 and 8 months, unattended while she left to find a deputy. She found a deputy nearby and returned to the residence after about five minutes.

As they searched the area, a neighbor checked inside her home and found the child underneath the bed around 11:30 a.m, the Sheriff's Office said. The neighbor was not aware the child had entered through the front door.

According to investigators, Patterson tested positive for drugs, including cocaine and THC.

All three children were removed from the house, the Sheriff's Office said. The child who was found under the neighbor's bed was not injured.

