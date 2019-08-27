Diamondback rattlesnake removed from Middleburg backyard

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Middleburg family had quite the scare when they spotted a quite large rattlesnake in their backyard.

Laura Elizabeth told News4Jax that the rare and extremely poisonous rattlesnake was around 4-feet long.

Elizabeth said Wild Things, an exotic pet store, came to the rescue on Sunday because animal control was closed.

No one was hurt, but it sets as a reminder that you never know what could be lurking in your backyard.

Diamondbacks are native to Florida, where they play a vital role in keeping rodent populations in check, according to Emily Fyfe, senior herpetology keeper for the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Fyfe pointed out that most snakes are not going to hurt people. She said the only time these snakes are likely to bite is if someone tries to move them or they feel threatened.

Fyfe said someone who comes across a rattlesnake should avoid making any sudden movements that might startle the snake, such as running. To learn more, click here.

