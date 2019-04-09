Don't miss 'Bubba's Belly Contest' at the Clay County Fair

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Only in Clay County...

The Clay County Fair is having a "Bubba’s Belly Contest" on Tuesday night which requires men to flaunt what they've got... beer belly and all.

If you've been working on your belly all winter, this may be your time to shine.

You can flaunt your stuff at the Big & Rich concert on Tuesday, April 9, around 7:30 p.m.

No registration is required, but must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

You will sign-in near the hospitality tent under the Cattleman’s Arena.

We have reached out to the Clay County Fair to see what prize the winner will receive and are waiting to hear back.

