Elementary school custodian charged with molesting 13-year-old girl

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A Clay County elementary school custodian has been charged with molesting a 13-year-old girl, according to sheriff's office records.

Michael Scoble, 27, who is facing a felony charge of lewd and lascivious molestation, was suspended immediately when he was arrested, district officials said.

According to Scoble's arrest report, the girl told deputies last Wednesday that she was at Scoble's Middleburg house on Feb. 17, “snuggling” with him in his bedroom, when he he asked if he could touch her.

She told deputies she didn't respond because she was scared, and Scoble touched her private areas under her clothes, the arrest report said. The report is heavily redacted, as is standard practice for sex crimes. It does not indicate how Scoble and the girl know each other.

Deputies confronted Scoble at Wilkinson Elementary, where he was arrested. He was booked into the Clay County Jail.

“We cannot comment on anything further at this time as this is an ongoing investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office,” Clay County district spokeswoman Nicole Snyder said.

