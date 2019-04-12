Elementary school portable burns to ground in Middleburg

A trailer burned to the ground at Wilkinson Elementary School in Clay County. (Courtesy of Clay County Emergency Management)

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A portable classroom at Wilkinson Elementary School burned to the ground overnight.

A person passing by on County Road 218 in Middleburg called 911 after spotting the smoke and flames behind the school, firefighters said.

When fire crews arrived -- within six minutes of the first call -- they found the portable classroom engulfed in flames and three other portables nearby in danger of catching fire, according to Clay County Fire Rescue.

Crews fought the fire aggressively and quickly put it out, saving the surrounding portables from sustaining more than minimal damage, firefighters said.

Multiple units responded from Middleburg, Oak Leaf, Clay Hill, Lake Asbury and Kingsley Lake. No injuries were reported by the fire crews.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

