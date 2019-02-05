‘Endangered' elderly man disappears from Orange Park area, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for an elderly man who disappeared from the Orange Park area around 7 p.m. Monday.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office officials said Carrick Garland, 81, was last seen near Sandalwood Circle and may be in a 2010 red Ford F-150 with Florida license plate Z4RUZ.

Deputies said Garland is considered endangered due to "diminished mental faculties and medical concerns."

Anyone with information on Garland’s whereabouts is asked to call 904-264-6512.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.