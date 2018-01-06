Ex-carnival worker takes plea deal in 2014 Clay County Fair assault case

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A former carnival worker, who arrested in connection with a 2014 assault case during the Clay County Fair, took a plea deal for a lesser charge, the State Attorney's Office said Friday.

Timothy Peterson, 33, was arrested in July in Brewton, Alabama, on one count of lewd battery on a minor.

News4Jax learned that the lewd battery charge was reduced to a battery charge, and that Peterson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

The sexual assault case against Peterson began in April 2014 at the Clay County Fair. Investigators said Peterson met the 16-year-old victim while she was waiting in line to get onto a Sea Ray ride, which he was operating.

They met later in the carnival’s bunkhouse, where she said Peterson sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Peterson was on probation when the charge was filed against him.

On Friday, News4Jax spoke to a member of the victim's family, who wished to remain anonymous, about the plea deal.

“She’s getting on with her life. She’s OK with the plea deal. She’s OK with how this turned out," the family member said. "She has gotten therapy and help to get her through this and she wants to put this behind her and move forward.”

Peterson is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday on the battery charge.

