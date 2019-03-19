FEMA awards Clay Electric over $2.2M for Hurricane Irma expenses

The Florida Emergency Management Agency has approved $2,237,544 to the state of Florida to assist Clay Electric Cooperative defray the costs of emergency protective measures taken for Hurricane Irma.

Funding for this public assistance project reimburses eligible applicants for the cost of life-saving measures, debris removal and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like buildings, roads and utilities.

The FEMA grant program works through the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which conducts final reviews of FEMA-approved projects.

FEMA’s public assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

The federal share for public assistance projects is not less than 75 percent of the eligible cost. The state determines how the non-federal share.

