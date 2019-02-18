FHP: Driver killed after crashing into tree while speeding

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - A driver died Sunday evening when his car crashed into a tree in Fleming Island, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Wayne Watson II, 24, was driving on Town Center Boulevard at Village Square Parkway near Fleming Island High School. Investigators said he was speeding when his Kia Optima went off the road and slammed into a tree near the intersection around 7:39 p.m.

First responders rushed him to Baptist Clay Hospital where he died. According to FHP, Watson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.



