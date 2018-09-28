FHP: Driver killed in Melrose crash

MELROSE, Fla. - A man from Palm Coast died Thursday night in two-car crash just south of Keystone Heights, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded just before 10 p.m. to State Road 100 at Hillcrest Road in Melrose.

Initial reports from FHP said the man hit a tree.

Upon further investigation, troopers found that George Pacheco, 45, died after his Nissan Altima struck an oncoming pickup truck on SR-100.

The driver in the pickup truck was transported to UF Health Gainesville with minor injuries.

All lanes of State Road 100 were blocked during the investigation but were back open by Friday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.