FHP: Man seriously injured, no students hurt in school bus crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange Park man was hospitalized Friday morning with serious injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Clay County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a Hyundai Sonata rear-ended a school bus about 7:15 a.m. on westbound County Road 220 on Sleepy Hollow Road.

According to the Highway Patrol, the 26-year-old man driving the Sonata was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries. Troopers said he was issued a careless driving citation.

The school bus driver and the eight children on board were not injured, troopers said.

