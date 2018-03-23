Fleming Island man facing new sex charges

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - A Fleming Island man already awaiting trial on multiple felony sex crimes in two Northeast Florida counties is facing two new counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Felipe Velasco Jr., 52, has been under investigation since the summer of 2016.

Authorities said he committed lewd acts on a teenage girl under the age of 16.

Although he’s been out on bond and under house arrest until his trial, authorities in Clay County filed new sex charges in addition to the charges he's already facing in Duval and Clay counties.

In Duval County, Velasco is already awaiting trial on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and aiding a runaway minor. In Clay County, he was already facing one count of lewd and lascivious conduct involving the same victim.

On Wednesday, Clay County authorities added two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Although defense attorney Randy Reep does not represent Velasco, he said the allegations are nothing to take lightly.

“The allegations, in general, are extraordinarily severe. These are long-term prison allegations -- not necessarily that’s how it’s going to turn out," Reep said.

According to court documents, Velasco was highly infatuated with the girl.

Investigators said he took the girl out to dinner and then told her he had fallen in love with her.

Court documents also state Velasco inappropriately touched the girl, took explicit pictures of her and gave her illegal drugs and alcohol.

Following his initial arrest on the charges, his $500,000 bond was reduced and he was placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor.

When News4Jax went to his Fleming Island home on Thursday to ask about the new charges, no one answered the door.

Neighbors said they were aware of he was being monitored, but still expressed concerned.



“When I found out he was back in his in his house, I felt very uncomfortable," said a woman who lives nearby. "There’s little girls who live around here.”

A man who lives in the neighborhood added, "You got a lot of young children around here and you got to worry about them a little bit."

Another neighbor said Velasco has always been a very quiet person who is easy to get along with.

It's uncertain whether more charges against Velasco are pending.

The mother of the victim told News4Jax that Velasco was a family friend they trusted and never suspected could do what he's been accused of. The mother said he violated that trust.

