Former public school teacher pleads guilty to child porn possession

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A former public school teacher has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

This month, 67-year-old Dennis Langevin was sentenced to 15 years in prison plus five years probation.

In October, News4Jax was at the scene when federal agents and Clay County sheriff's deputies raided his apartment on Loring Avenue near Park Avenue, which is located across the street from a private school.

"I do not give you permission to cover this story because it may involve me, and I do not give you permission," Langevin told News4Jax in October as he left the complex, before he arrested.

On his social media profiles, Langevin wrote that he worked for the Clay County School District for 35 years, from 1977 until 2012, and he taught at W.E. Cherry Elementary School in Orange Park.

