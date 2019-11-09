Friends worry for Fleming Island woman who hasn't been seen in 2 weeks

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - A widow who lives in a quiet Fleming Island subdivision hasn't been seen for more than two weeks and friends and neighbors are worried.

Neighbors who live near Susan Mauldin in the Harbor Island subdivision told News4Jax on Friday her disappearance is suspicious because she wouldn't leave her home without telling someone.

Days after she was last seen, the Clay County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating Mauldin, who is originally from Europe.

Friend Patricia Ritchie said Mauldin is a widow who lives alone but socialized with other women in the community.

"She is one of the sweetest woman I have ever known," Ritchie said. "Everybody loved her. She knows everybody."

Another neighbor said Mauldin's absence is unusual because she was always saying hello and working in her front yard.

"She has always been pleasant, enjoyed working in the yard and you would see her at least two three times a week working in her yard," the neighbor said. "She was like the grandmother that everybody would like to have."

Deputies are not giving any clues as to what might have happened to Mauldin. News4Jax requested the missing person report from the Sheriff's Office, but it was heavily redacted. Neighbors said they have seen investigators in the neighborhood.

"We had police here for days, and the crime trucks, and we just pray all the time," Ritchie said.

As her neighbors pray, they have one desire.

"We miss her, and we want her to come back," a neighbor said.

Anyone who might have information about Mauldin, who is considered missing and endangered, should call 904-264-6512.

