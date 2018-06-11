Suspected fugitive on run for year captured in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A combined effort by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service led to the apprehension of a wanted man in Middleburg.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Joseph Collier, 47, was arrested Sunday. He had been on the run for about a year.

Jail records showed Collier had multiple drug charges and was held on no bond.

Tips from the community also helped officials track Collier down, the Sheriff's Office said.

