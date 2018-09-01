Green Cove Springs City Council names pick for city manager

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Green Cove Springs City Council on Friday announced its pick to become city manager.

After two days of interviews and meeting with the public, City Council members unanimously agreed to offer the job to Steve Kennedy of Americus, Georgia.

City Council offered contract negotiations to Kennedy, with a tentative start date of Oct. 1.

"A majority of the City Council spoke highly of Kennedy, saying that he has the experience and served as the city manager during times of economic growth that it anticipates Green Cove Springs to undergo in the coming years," a new release from the city said.

Kennedy was among five finalists selected after an extensive search that attracted 64 applicants from 21 states. The city said each of the finalists had several years of experience serving in leadership roles in municipal government.

