Green Cove Springs man, 20, charged with animal torture

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Green Cove Springs man faces a charge of animal torture after Clay County deputies said he purposely stabbed a dog in the chest and abdomen.

According to an arrest affidavit, Christian Said Real-Moncado, 20, was arrested early Thursday morning. He also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and false imprisonment.

Late Wednesday night, deputies said, Real-Moncado got into a domestic dispute with a woman when he used a knife to stab the woman's dog, named Simba, in the stomach and abdomen.

According to the arrest affidavit, when the woman tried to tend to the dog's injuries, Real-Moncado pushed the woman into a bathroom and blocked her from leaving the bathroom.

The woman told deputies she feared for her life, so she stayed in the bathroom until Real-Moncado calmed down and allowed her to leave the room and tend to Simba.

The woman took Simba to an animal clinic, where surgeons performed emergency surgery to save the dog's life, the court document said.

Real-Moncado was later booked into the Clay County Jail and ordered held on $35,000 bond.

