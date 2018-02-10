Green Cove Springs woman accused of snorting meth with minor

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Green Cove Springs woman faces a charge of child neglect after Clay County deputies said she snorted meth with a minor.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by News4Jax on Friday, Tammy Ann Davis, 41, failed to provide the minor with the supervision necessary to maintain the minor’s well-being.

The affidavit states the minor purchased meth at an undisclosed location, then took the meth to Davis and the two snorted the drug together.

It’s unclear if Davis and the minor are related.

As of Friday, Davis remained in the Clay County Jail on $25,000 bond.

