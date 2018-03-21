Water main damage prompts boil water notice in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for parts of Green Cove Springs after a contractor damaged a city water main at the intersection of U.S. 17 and State Road 16, city officials said.

The notice applies to water customers at:

Speedway and Cove Plaza at the corner of U.S. 17 and SR 16

Elks Lodge, Hickory Grove Baptist Church and Day Care

4630 County Road 209 South Rolling Die

The water had to be shut off while repairs were made to the water main, and after water flow is restored, samples have to come back clear of bacteria before officials can lift the boil water notice.

The notice went into effect at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Customers should boil any water used for drinking, cooking or any type of consumption for two minutes.

Customers will be notified when the boil water notice is lifted after tests come back.

Anyone with questions can ll the Public Works Department at 904-297-7060.

