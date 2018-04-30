FWC: 2 girls hurt, 1 critically, when boat hits tree limb on Black Creek

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Two girls were injured Sunday evening when the boat they were riding in hit an overhanging tree limb on Black Creek, according to the wildlife officials.

A spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said one of the girls was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with life-threatening injuries. The other was treated and released from Orange Park Medical Center.

The FWC said the operator, Alanna Kitzman, 36, of Orange Park, was headed toward Knights Boat Ramp on Black Creek about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when she became momentarily distracted and the boat veered toward the shore, hitting the limb about 3 miles from the marina.

The girls were sitting in the bow of the 21-foot blue and white Hurricane deck boat and were hit by the limb, causing their injuries, officials said. The limb was on the south side of Black Creek.

At least one other adult was on the boat at the time. Only the two girls were hurt, officials said.

Clay County deputies were also called to the scene and helped identify the spot where the boat hit the limb.

