Video: Emotional sign-off for Florida police officer after 28 years

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - It was an emotional day on Wednesday for the Green Cove Springs Police Department after Officer James Acres completed his last radio sign-off before retirement.

Surrounded by loved ones, Officer Acres signed off to his wife and dispatcher Brandi Acres, who also works for the police department. His daughter, Sunni, was also there.

Acres served 18 of his 28 years in law enforcement in Green Cove Springs. Prior to that, he spent 10 years with the Oneida Police Department in Tennessee.

Sunni posted a video clip of the emotional sign-off online. "Congratulations dad. Thank you for your service to this community," her post said.

GCSPD also paid tribute to the retiring officer on the agency's official Facebook page. The post struck a chord with the community, generating 500-plus reactions.

