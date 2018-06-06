Warrant issued for woman accused of spending hours in bar while toddler sat in car

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of spending hours in a Green Cove Springs bar while her toddler sat in a car outside.

Stephanie Ward has an active warrant on a felony charge of child neglect, the Clay County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News4Jax on Wednesday.

The incident happened May 22 at Saloon 17.

Surveillance video went viral after it was posted on Facebook by Brittany Moss, a bartender at Saloon 17, who said she served the woman and then tried to prevent the woman from getting behind the wheel hours later. The bartender said she called 911 when the woman drove away with the child.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.

