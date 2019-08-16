Clay County Commission wins court battle over half-cent tax resolution

CLAY COUNTY Fla. - After reviewing a petition to place a half-cent sales tax resolution on a ballot, News4Jax learned Thursday night the Board of County Commissioners won its battle in court against the Clay County School Board.

That means the commission does not have to place the measure on a ballot in 2019. A judge ruled the law gives the Board of Commissioners discretion to place the referendum on the ballot next year.

Attorneys for both sides had arguments over how the law was written and which governing entity -- the school board or the commission -- has the authority to select the election date for which the sales tax will appear on the ballot.

The school board would use the tax to collect money for aging schools in the district and build new schools to account for the number of students expected to enter the school system over the next several years. The tax would span 30 years, bringing in more than $13 million annually.

